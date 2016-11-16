Police respond to reported armed robbery at dollar store

Police were called to the scene of a reported armed robbery.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that an armed robbery was reported at the Family Dollar on Harding Blvd. near the intersection at Plank Road. It happened around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16.

Officials say there are no reported injuries.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

