Deputies: 19-year-old died after being stabbed by friend during argument

A 19-year-old died after he was stabbed during an argument and his friend is now facing criminal charges.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirm that the stabbing incident happened at roughly 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16.

Investigators reported Brennan Hebert, 19, of Denham Springs, is charged with manslaughter.

According to deputies, Hebert and the victim, Justin Hussey, 19, got into an argument outside a home located on Peairs Road.

"He and the victim, along with another friend, had been hanging out and drinking all day and into the night," states the probable cause report. "A physical altercation ensued after leaving the bar and again once they arrived on Peairs Road. [Hebert] advised during the fight he did grab a knife from the door of the vehicle, but the victim charged him and ran into the knife."

Hebert allegedly told deputies that he never intended to stab his friend and he and another witness tried to save him. They attempted to drive him to a local hospital.

Authorities said the victim died from his injuries before arriving at the hospital.

Hebert allegedly told investigators that he has known the victim for four years.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy Wednesday afternoon.

