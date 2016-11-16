Shooting victim drives herself to hospital, police investigating

A woman drove herself to the hospital after she was injured during a shooting.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the female victim was shot in the 3200 block of Duke Street, which is located in the area of N. Acadian and Choctaw.

Officials say the woman was injured after being shot by an unknown individual. She then attempted to drive herself to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and police intervened.

The victim is reportedly in stable condition.

Investigators are still working to establish a motive and suspect for this shooting.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

