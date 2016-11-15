Wheelchair-bound man rescued from burning car

A dramatic scene unfolded in a parking lot on Bluebonnet after a wheelchair-bound man was rescued from his vehicle after it caught fire.

According to the St. George Fire Department, the truck caught fire in the parking lot of the Buffalo's Wild Wings at roughly 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15.

A witness reports that a man, who has no legs and only one arm, was rescued by an employee of the business and a patron.

Officials say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

