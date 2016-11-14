Man shot in the leg near corner store on Gus Young Ave.

A man was transported to the hospital after a shooting that happened on Gus Young Ave.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to Gus Young Grocery at roughly 11 a.m. on Monday, November 14.

Officials confirm that one person was transported from the scene with a gunshot wound to the leg. It appears the shooting happened outside of the store in the parking lot.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

