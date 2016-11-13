Deadline looms for residents to register for FEMA assistance

The deadline to register for FEMA following the August flood is Monday, November 14 as recovery shifts to a new phase. Ray Perez, spokesman with FEMA, said anyone who still needs assistance should get their information submitted immediately.

"It is very important because tomorrow is the last opportunity to register,” Perez said. “While we will continue doing work here, we cannot process any of your applications unless you're in the system by tomorrow."

While the deadline to register is quickly approaching, Perez said the work is far from over with many volunteers still on hand to assist applicants. "We're always one phone call away at 1-800-621-3362. We also have about a dozen disaster recovery centers that will remain open in the general area," he added.

One Disaster Recovery Center that will close its doors Tuesday is the St. Joseph Catholic Church in French Settlement. After that center closes, there will be only eight centers left open in the area, including one in Ascension Parish, five in East Baton Rouge Parish, and two in Livingston Parish.

Perez said more will slowly start closing soon depending on needs. "How long they remain open is really predicated on activity,” Perez said. “It's a numbers

game and as long as there are people needing assistance and as long as that need is here, those disaster recovery centers will remain open."

As more Disaster Recovery Centers close, Perez said residents can go to any one of the centers regardless of where they live.

For a detailed list on where the remaining open Disaster Recovery Centers are click here.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.