Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week to kick off with startups, drones, and local brews

Opening Night of the Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, or BREW, will kick off on Monday, November 14 at the Louisiana Emerging Technology Center.

The event will showcase more than 40 new business start-ups and concepts from the Baton Rouge area, including Waitr, Pixel Dash Studios, General Informatics, and MasteryPrep.

The BREW opening night is hosted by the LSU Office of Innovation & Technology Commercialization, Louisiana Innovation Park, Nexus LA, and the Louisiana Technology Park.

Opening Night BREW gives business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, students, and community organizers a chance to network with some of the latest emerging technologies and companies in the area.

Local breweries Noble Wave Brewpub, Tin Roof, La Chein, and Southern Craft will offer samples of their local brews throughout the night.

Opening Night will also allow attendees a chance to fly micro drones, play at a Louisiana video game arcade featuring EA Sports, and be inspired in the TEDxLSU lounge.

Ship of Fools will supply music and entertainment throughout the night. Walk-Ons will provide heavy hors d’oeuvres.

The opening night event begins at 4:30 p.m. at the Louisiana Emerging Technology Center located at 340 East Parker Blvd.

The event is open to the public, but registration is encouraged. To register or for more information about BREW Opening Night, visit their event site.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.