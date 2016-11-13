New Bayou Classic app launched to keep football fans updated

The official Bayou Classic app is available for iPhone and Android devices. Source: Google

A new app has been launched in preparation for the 2016 Bayou Classic.

The official app of the 2016 Bayou Classic now available. Jaguar fans can stay up-to-date on the latest news and headlines heading into the big game, scheduled for Saturday, November 26 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

With the app, developed by Appitude, fans can vote for their favorite players and Greek Show contestants, find an Uber to the events, view social media, and keep up with the schedule, all without leaving the app.

The official Bayou Classic app is available on iOS and Android devices.

