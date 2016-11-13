8 new restaurants open in downtown Baton Rouge

Downtown Baton Rouge welcomes the opening of eight new restaurants in the area, with a ninth opening in December.

The Downtown Development District announced November 11 the welcoming of nine new restaurants in the Central Business District.

The restaurants range from a healthy juice bar to luxurious cuisine. The new establishments include downtown franchise locations for The Big Squeezy, Lava Cantina, and Magpie Cafe.

A majority of the new restaurants will be opening their doors for the very first time as a company, including gastropub, Driftwood Cask and Barrel, and New York-style deli shop, Milford’s on Third.

Chef Celeste Gill, longtime host of Main Street Market’s “Fresh from the Market,” opened her bistro in the market in May, simply named Chef Celeste Bistro.

Somos Bandidos, a hip taco stand, is no stranger to downtown, as owner Pat Fellows recently converted it from the salad shop, FRESHJUNKIE.

The Gregory, located inside the Watermark Hotel and named after New Orleans sculptor Angela Gregory, looks to be the premier destination for modern food and wine in Baton Rouge. The farm-to-table, Southern style restaurant features iPads as menus, which gives descriptions of food items and suggested wine pairings.

Cocha, which according to the DDD is set to open in December, is owned by a Baton Rouge native returning home from the West Coast and seeks to meld a seasonal vegetable-driven menu with an eclectic wine and craft beer selection.

