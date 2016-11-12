Lowe's stores partner to adopt, beautify Baton Rouge elementary school

A local elementary school got a face lift Saturday after being adopted by three Baton Rouge area Lowe’s Home Improvement stores.

Dozens of volunteers from the Lowe’s Heroes project descended on Magnolia Woods Elementary School Saturday, November 12 and nailed down the finishing touches on a restoration effort. The project has been in the works for some time, but was delayed due to flooding in August.

HARD WORK: Plenty of work going on at Magnolia Woods Elementary School as BR area @Lowes stores revitalize, beautify campus. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/2FkZpUeA2c — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) November 12, 2016

"You're seeing it come together and with a lot of the schools having funding issues, we're able to do something that hasn't been

able to be done here in a while,” said Mike Pitts, manager of the Lowe’s on Siegen Ln.

Pitts said his store and two others partnered to adopt the school and tackle several issues there. “There are several playground areas that the mulch is probably five or six years old and the lumber was in bad shape, so we're replacing all that for them,” Pitts added.

Adding extra mulch is just one of many improvements that took place at the school Saturday. Crews also built picnic benches and tables, and painted and replaced steps to a special needs classroom. It is something principal Kim DiPalma said was more of a safety concern than a beautification project.

"In fact we did not and could not use them,” DiPalma admitted. “I've asked those teachers to lock the back doors to those buildings so the children would not use those stairs because it was a safety issue, but we needed it as an exit."

With all the improvements going on during the weekend, DiPalma said she cannot wait to see her kids’ faces first thing Monday morning. "They know nothing about this going on this weekend, so when they come in Monday morning and they see improvements to their playgrounds,

new picnic tables and new benches all around they school, they are going to be so excited. I look forward to that,” she added.

The total price of the job ended up being around $8,000, but Pitts said the cost is worth it. "It's not about the money spent, it's about the impact it makes on them when they come back Monday,” he said. “Everybody should have a great place to come play and have a good time."

The school was adopted after successfully applying for a gr ant to beautify their garden area last year.

