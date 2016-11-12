The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge joins #GiveBR

A Baton Rouge arts organization will participate in a day of giving in support of Greater Baton Rouge nonprofits.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge has joined #GiveBR, a regional day of giving on November 29.

#GiveBR, also known as Give Baton Rouge Day, is presented by the Louisiana Association of Nonprofit Organizations (LANO) as part of a global day of giving known as Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving throughout the U.S., following the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday that kick-off the holiday giving season.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is asking the community of Baton Rouge to take Challenge 23!, and donate at least $23 to support the organization’s 23 arts and cultural programs offered year-round that serve an 11-parish region.

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is utilizing Challenge 23! to remind Baton Rouge that art is in our DNA, with each of the organization’s more than 23 programs mirroring the 23 chromosome pairs that make up an individual’s genetic blueprint.

In 2016, the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge hopes to raise $6,000 on #GiveBR to support these programs and further its mission to enhance the quality of life in Baton Rouge through the arts.

The goal of #GiveBR is to harness the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage philanthropy and to celebrate generosity in the Greater Baton Rouge Region.

For more information about #GiveBR, and to make a donation on November 29, 2016, visit GiveBR.org or text ARTS23 to 520-224-1432. More information about programming at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is available at ArtsBR.org or call 225-344-8558.

