TripAdvisor offers post-election escape sweepstakes

TripAdvisor announced a post-election travel sweepstakes to Americans after the long election cycle.

The national traveling and booking site will send a lucky U.S. user to any destination in the world in its Election Escape sweepstakes.

In response to the stress of this draining election cycle, TripAdvisor say it thinks Americans could use a vacation.

U.S. users who visit the contest’s site between November 10-17 will have the opportunity to enter the post-election escape sweepstakes to win a vacation for two.

The winning trip is to any destination in the world. up to a $5,000 value, booked on TripAdvisor.

Upon entering the sweepstakes, travelers will also have the opportunity to enter a brief essay, “Tell us why you’re voting for a vacation” and some of the results will later be shared on TripAdvisor’s social media channels.

More information and entry details for the sweepstakes can also be found at the sweepstakes’ website.

