Vehicle overturned in crash on I-10 West, two injured

There was a vehicle overturned after an automobile crash on I-10 West past Perkins Road on Saturday, November 12.

The crash happened past Perkins Rd. and Dalrymple and involved two cars, one of which overturned. Witnesses say the vehicle went through the fence of a house, but did not strike the house.

EMS says there were two people reported injured, who were transported to the nearest hospital.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.