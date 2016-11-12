Mexico, Canada top list of countries Americans booked post election

The national travel planning and booking site announced the most sought after international destinations after Election Day.

After a long and exhausting election, TripAdvisor was curious to see where U.S. travelers may have been seeking out escapes the day after the election.

The travel site announced ten international destinations with the greatest hotel bookings among U.S. travelers the day after the presidential election, November 9.

Among the ten countries where travelers were booked, Mexico and Canada topped the list. While Dubai and London lead the list of top international cities.

Senior director of communications, Brooke Ferencsik, says after this intense election season, travelers were out in full force researching and booking trips after placing their votes.

Ferencsik says these trips were booked directly after the election and announcement of the victory of President-elect Donald Trump between midnight and 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

