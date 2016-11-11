New Roads residents celebrate Veterans Day

On a mobile device? Click here to see a slideshow of Veterans Day events.

Residents in Pointe Coupee Parish celebrated veterans near and far Friday while featuring a new veterans memorial in New Roads.

It was a heartfelt day of thanks out in front of the Pointe Coupee General Hospital as people young and old gathered to say thank you to veterans.

From singing to prayer, the community of New Roads paused to honor the brave men and women who served in the armed forces.

For 96-year-old World War II veteran Charles Serio, the day was personal.

"It makes me feel kind of proud to be an American," Serio said.

The song in Serio’s heart is not just about the five medals he wears but also for the honor of serving a land he loves so dearly and carrying on the legacy of those left behind.

"It kind of makes me bring tears to my eyes when I get to thinking about that part of it," Serio added.

Leon Dixon, a 98-year-old World War II veteran, said Veterans Day is always overwhelming but he loves the chance to share his stories, little nuggets of information ripened with wisdom.

"It makes me feel good and then I'm able to go around and meet them and talk to them and tell them some of the things that I did in the service and for this country," Dixon said.

Amayala May is on the receiving end of those stories. It is an experience she said she will never forget.

"Today was the best day ever because I wanted to see the people that fought in World War I and World War II," she said.

The day was also special because it was the first Veterans Day program celebrated at the new Pointe Coupee Veterans memorial. The thousands of names etched in brick there are in memory or in honor of a veteran.

"So many people have served, so many people have died for our country and so many people have given all," Elaine Tuminello said. "I just hope that our young people will feel the way that these men felt and loved our country."

It is a love deeply rooted in the promise of a brighter future for all.

Veterans Day may only roll around one day a year but people at the program say thanking a veteran is something people should do each and every day.

