Three arrested in double shooting in small town

Three people have been arrested in connection with a double shooting near the town of Maringouin.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, along with the Iberville Sheriff's Office and the Maringouin Police Department, arrested Anthony D. Smith, 20, Julian J. Thomas, 21, and Ashton A. Simmons, 21, on Friday, November 11.

All three face two counts of aggravated attempted first degree murder.

Officials with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed two people were shot Thursday during an incident on Valverda Rd. near Fountaine Rd. shortly before noon.

Deputies said the victims were taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. One was airlifted in critical condition. The other was in serious condition.

They added one victim remained in critical condition Friday morning, while the other was in surgery. The names of the victims were not released.

A nearby elementary school was placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

