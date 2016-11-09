Louisiana’s Democratic governor pledges to work with President-elect Trump

Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement congratulating President-elect Donald Trump on winning the election.

“Donna and I congratulate President-elect Donald Trump on this historic victory,” he said. “The campaign is over, and it is critical that we set the politics aside and come together to strengthen the country we all love. We have real challenges in Louisiana and across the country that require our full attention.”

RELATED: Continuing coverage of 2016 historic flooding

The Democratic governor did not support Trump during the campaign, but now pledges to work with him.

Louisiana will be a strong partner with President-elect Trump and his new administration as we continue to recover from historic flooding, as we make critical investments in our infrastructure and as we work to give our kids every opportunity to succeed,” he said. “I look forward to working with him, and we will keep him and his family in our prayers as they begin this new journey.”

CLICK HERE to see election results from local elections

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.