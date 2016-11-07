Officials release identity of man killed at home on Greenwell Springs Rd.

Officials have confirmed the identity of a man who was found shot to death in a home on Greenwell Springs Rd.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner confirms that Thomas Harris, 43, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to the home located in the 8000 block of Greenwell Springs Rd. at roughly 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. An anonymous caller reported that a man had been shot at the residence.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Harris dead inside the home.

Investigators are currently working to establish a motive and suspect for this case.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

