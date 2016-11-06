Decomposed body found under interstate in downtown Baton Rouge

The badly decomposed body of a 36-year-old man was found in highly residential area of downtown Baton Rouge.

The body was discovered on Sunday, Nov. 6 at roughly 4 p.m. Officials say a person noticed the body in the grassy area below the interstate near Napoleon Street.

Officials have identified the body as Marquell Gardner. His last known address is in LaPlace, La.

Gardner had been reported missing by his family for more than five days. The family believes he was last seen on Halloween leaving LaPlace with two unidentified men in a silver Buick.

The area where the body was found is located between a church and a residential property. Across the street from the church is the former Baton Rouge Police Headquarters, which is the current location for the Department of Corrections.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy Monday morning and determined that Gardner died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive or suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.