LSU student arrested for possession of marijuana, LSD in dorm room

An LSU student was arrested for allegedly smoking and possessing marijuana in his dorm room.

Sean Pedlar, 20, was arrested on drug charges after officers found drugs and paraphernalia in his backpack.

On Saturday, November 5, officers from the LSU Police Department responded to a call of the odor of marijuana coming from a room in Taylor Hall, a dormitory on LSU’s campus.

When officers knocked on the door and were granted permission to enter, they advised the people in the room of their Miranda rights. Once in the room, officers noticed in plain sight an open backpack containing drug paraphernalia.

Pedlar admitted to officers the bag was his and gave them verbal consent to search his bag. According to reports, officers found 1 gram of marijuana in a mason jar, as well as three stamps of LSD.

Pedlar was arrested and charged with multiple counts of drugs possession and drug paraphernalia.

