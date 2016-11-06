Father arrested after overdosing on heroin with infant child in the car

Police say 33-year-old John Potter, of Baton Rouge, and 28-year-old Cole Mowery, of Denham Springs, were using heroin in a car with Potter’s infant child in the back seat. Source: BRPD

Two men are in jail after authorities say they injected heroin with one of the men’s infant child in the car.

Police say John Potter, 33, of Baton Rouge, and Cole Mowery, 28, of Denham Springs, were using heroin in a car with Potter’s infant child in the back seat.

On Friday, November 4, the Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS were called to a Jamestown Ave. location in reference to Potter having difficulty breathing and possibly overdosing on heroin.

Upon arrival at the scene, Mowery told police he was the Potters' friend. Officers, suspicious of Mowery’s involvement with Potter’s overdose, advised him of his Miranda rights. According to police, Mowery admitted to possessing and giving heroin to Potter. Potter was found unconscious and EMS had to administer aid until he regained consciousness. EMS removed a syringe with needle and a burnt spoon from Potter.

When he regained consciousness, Porter was advised of his Miranda rights by BRPD, and then admitting to using heroin. According to Mowery’s statement to police, when he and Potter used the heroin, the drug took a negative effect, the two became ill, and EMS was called. Mowery then admitted to police to snorting heroin and vomiting several times due to illness.

Potter also told police he injected the heroin while sitting in his vehicle with his infant child in the back seat.

Both men were transported to area hospitals and then transported to East Baton Rouge Prison and booked on charges of possession of a schedule 1 drug and illegal use of drugs in presence of a juvenile. Mowery received an additional charge for distribution of a schedule 1 drug.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.