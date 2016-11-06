Waitress behind bars after allegedly altering tip

A Baton Rouge waitress is behind bars after allegedly changing the tip amount given to her.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Elizabeth Simmerman, of Baton Rouge, allegedly altered a customer’s bill to refelect a larger tip amount than what was given to her.

The victim contacted authorities and informed them the tip had been changed from $6 to $16 without their consent.

According to deputy reports, there was a 1 added to the tip of the victim’s signature slip. The 3 in the total was marked out and changed to a 4. Deputies say the original total was $38.98 and was altered to $48.98.

Simmerman was interviewed by police and advised of her Miranda rights, in which she stated the only thing she could remember that it was a difficult table. She told authorities she could not remember anything about the tip.

Simmerman was arrested and booked in the parish prison. She was charged with misdemeanor theft and felony access device fraud.

The victim claimed a total loss of $10. Simmerman was released on Monday morning on a $4,000 bond.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.