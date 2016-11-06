Man allegedly attempts drive-by shooting after argument

Dehdrick Burton, 19, was charged with attempted first degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm with drugs. Source: EBRSO

A Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly attempting a drive-by shooting.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office have in custody, Dehdrick Burton, 19, of Baton Rouge, who according to reports, attempted a drive-by shooting after a verbal argument.

On Saturday, November 5, deputies responded to a shooting complaint in the area of Ansley Ave.

According to deputies, the victim and a neighbor were involved in a verbal argument. The victim told authorities the neighbor left the area and Burton later pulled up in a white car.

Burton and the victim then allegedly got into a verbal argument, resulting in Burton leaving in his vehicle.

According to the victim’s claim, Burton allegedly drove down the street, suddenly stopped his vehicle, and opened the car door, hanging his arm out with a 9mm handgun.

The victim told deputies that Burton pointed the handgun in their direction. The victim says they heard the firearm discharge and saw the vehicle drive away.

Upon arrest by EBRSO, Burton was found with a 9mm handgun and marijuana wrapped in a brown cigarillo paper.

Burton interviewed with the Violent Crimes Unit, where he admitted to pointing the gun at the victim, but denied shooting it.

Burton was charged with attempted first degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, possession of marijuana, and possession of a firearm with drugs.

