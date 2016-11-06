2016 LHSAA football playoff brackets released

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released its 2016 football playoff brackets Sunday morning.
All six defending champions from the Sportsline Friday Nite viewing area will have a chance to defend their titles this season.
The match-ups for all the Sportsline teams in the 2016 playoffs are listed below, be sure to tune in Friday, November 11 for the highlights:
Class 5A:
Class 4A:
Class 3A:
Class 2A:
Class 1A:
Division I:
Division II:
Division III:
Division IV:
A look at the complete 2016 brackets can be found the LHSAA website.
The Divisions IV-I state championships will be played in the Super Dome on December 2.
The Class 1A-5A state championships will also be played in the Super Dome on December 9 and 10.
