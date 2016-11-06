2016 LHSAA football playoff brackets released

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released its 2016 football playoff brackets Sunday morning.

All six defending champions from the Sportsline Friday Nite viewing area will have a chance to defend their titles this season.

The match-ups for all the Sportsline teams in the 2016 playoffs are listed below, be sure to tune in Friday, November 11 for the highlights:

Class 5A:

(17) Mandeville at (16) Thibodaux

(20) Central at (13) Live Oak

(30) Comeaux at (3) Ponchatoula

(22) Chalmette at (11) Zachary

(27) East Ascension at (6) Ruston

(26) Slidell at (7) St. Amant

(23) East St. John at (10) Barbe

(18) Ouachita Parish at (15) Walker

Class 4A:

(32) Woodlawn at (1) Neville

(17) Carver Collegiate at (16) Assumption

(25) St. Martinville at (8) Loranger

(21) Livonia at (12) Bastrop

(22) Breaux Bridge at (11) Plaquemine

Class 3A:

(32) Donaldsonville at (1) West Feliciana

(21) Albany at (12) Carroll

(29) Avoyelles at (4) Lutcher

(22) Brusly at (11) Berwick

(26) Jewel Sumner at (7) Amite

(18) St. James at (15) Peabody

(31) Port Allen at (2) Iowa

Class 2A:

(24) West St. John at (9) East Feliciana

(29) Capitol at (4) Sterlington

(27) Lakeview at (6) St. Helena

(23) Northeast at (10) Ferriday

(31) Delcambre at (2) Madison Prep

Class 1A:

(30) Centerville at (3) Kentwood

(22) Beekman Charter at (11) White Castle

Division I:

(11) McKinley at (6) Brother Martin

(3) Catholic BYE

(2) Scotlandville BYE

Division II:

(10) St. Michael at (7) U-High

(5) Parkview Baptist BYE

Division III:

(16) Sacred Heart at (1) Riverside Academy

(12) Isidore Newman at (5) Dunham

(13) Episcopal at (4) Catholic (NI)

(14) Thomas Jefferson at (4) St. Charles

Division IV:

(13) False River at (4) Westminster Christian

(14) Catholic (PC) at (3) Southern Lab

(11) St. Edmund at (6) Ascension Catholic

A look at the complete 2016 brackets can be found the LHSAA website.

The Divisions IV-I state championships will be played in the Super Dome on December 2.

The Class 1A-5A state championships will also be played in the Super Dome on December 9 and 10.

