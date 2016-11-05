Man arrested for Medicaid fraud after submitting almost 2,000 hours of falsified hours

Joseph Richardson, 45, and Lynette Dowell, 46, are in custody for allegedly defrauding Medicaid for almost 2,000 hours of falsely claimed services.

Two people are behind bars after allegedly defrauding Medicaid for almost 2,000 hours of falsely claimed services.

Authorities says 45-year-old, Joseph Richardson, of New Orleans, submitted fraudulent time sheets and service logs for in-home medical services with the assistance of 46-year-old, Lynette Dowell, also of New Orleans.

In 2015, after claims submitted by Molina, the fiscal intermediary for the State of Louisiana’s Medicaid System, the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit opened an investigation against Richardson and his employer, Contin-U-Care.

Upon investigation, authorities claim Richardson, a Direct Service Worker for CUC, allegedly billed for in-home services on the same days as patients were hospitalized. They go on to say Richardson was actually employed by a waste services company at the time of the hours billed.

Molina claims Richardson submitted fraudulent time sheets and service logs from January 2013 until June 2014 for a total of 1,996.45 hours among two patients.

Richardson documented through service logs that he provided services such as bathing, dressing, and grooming to two patients.

In order for the time sheets and service logs to be submitted for payment, Richardson needed a parent or guardian of the patients to sign off on services rendered.

According to agents, Dowell assisted Richardson by acting as the guardian of the Medicaid recipients. Dowell allegedly signed all of Richardson’s time sheets and service logs.

Richardson and Dowell were arrested on Friday, November 4 and charged with two counts of Medicaid fraud.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.