Narcotics agents bust apartment full of drugs

James Hull, 38, and Jerry Atkins, 56, of Baton Rouge were found with several drugs.

Two Baton Rouge men have been arrested after authorities bust an apartment with an array of drugs.

Authorities have in custody James Hull, 38, of Baton Rouge, after finding several drugs in an apartment on Sharp Ln., including crack cocaine, meth, and Xanax.

On Friday, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a tip from a reliable source that the home contained a large amount of drugs.

The report states that the deputy was told by an informant they observed Hull with drugs and money and he would be driving a white Acura.

When narcotics agents observed the white Acura, they came in contact with Jerry Atkins, 56, also of Baton Rouge. Atkins is also a leaseholder at the Sharp Ln. residence.

Upon consented search of the apartment, agents found several units of crack cocaine, meth, heroin, Xanax, and marijuana, along with over $2,200 in cash.

Residents of the apartment say Hull comes to the residence often and makes hand-to-hand transactions.

While agents were conducting a search of the apartment, a white female walked up and allegedly tried to make contact with Hull. When asked by officers what she needed at the residence, the woman reportedly said she was there to buy meth from Hull.

Hull and Atkins were both arrested and charged with intent to distribution and possession of schedule 1, 2, and 4 drugs. They were booked by EBRSO on Friday.

