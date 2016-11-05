Baton Rouge video game store to play 24 hours to raise money for children's hospital

A locally-owned video game store will raise money for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in their own way.

Gameware, Baton Rouge’s only locally-owned and operated video game store, will participate in Extra Life, a 24-hour gaming marathon to help raise money for local Children’s Miracle Network hospitals across the nation. Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital is Baton Rouge's local CMN hospital.

Since its inception in 2008, Extra Life has raised more than $22 million for local Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

While teams will stay up for 24-hours playing various games together, the Gamerware team will call on friends, family, fans, and public viewers to help reach their $1500 goal.

Team Gameware BR, as they are affectionately known, consist of store general manager Steve Martin, along with employees Vaughn Venters, Neal Bonham, Adam Arinder, and friend of the store, Nick Seghers.

Team Gameware BR’s gaming lineup includes Mario Party, Super Smash Bros., Sonic the Hedgehog 2, plus many more.

Two years ago, the team decided to take their passion for gaming and do something to benefit others. This is the team’s third Extra Life marathon in the past two years, raising over $2,700 for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

Extra Life will stream on Twitch at twitch.tv/TeamGamewareBR. The 24-hour gaming marathon begins Saturday at November 5 at 10 a.m. and will run through Sunday, November 6.

If you have any specific questions for us, you can email us at GamewareExpress@gmail.com.

