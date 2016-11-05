Bama students allegedly break into Tiger Stadium, vandalize field

The 'Eye of the Tiger' on LSU's football field was vandalized Friday night, according to ESPN's Marty Smith.

On Saturday morning, Smith tweeted out a photo of what appears to be a scratch on the eye of the Tiger found in the middle of the field in Tiger Stadium.

Smith says he was told by David Taylor, assistant athletic director of LSU, two men jumped the fence and vandalized the field.

Ground crews began to immediately re-paint the field in preparation for LSU's Saturday night match-up against Alabama, arguably the Tiger's biggest game of the 2016 season.

Grounds crew tells me couple fans broke into Tiger Stadium Friday night and scratched the eye of the Tiger. Re-painting now. pic.twitter.com/72jzkYm0qT — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) November 5, 2016

The two men are Alabama students. Timothy Foley and Sean McGinnity, both 18-years-old and both of Hampstead, Maryland were arrested for criminal trespassing at 3 a.m. on Saturday. They were both issued a misdemeanor summons and released.

