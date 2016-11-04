Police investigating fatal shooting on Greenwell Springs

One man is dead after a fatal shooting on Greenwell Springs Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were called to a vacant house in the 8000 block of Greenwell Springs Rd. at roughly 10:30 a.m. Friday morning after receiving an anonymous phone call of a man being shot to death at the residence. Officials say the male victim was found shot multiple times inside the home.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are currently working to establish a motive and suspect for this case.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

