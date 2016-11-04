Man arrested in connection with shots fired in neighborhood where series of violence has erupted

One person has been arrested in connection to shots that were fired in a neighborhood where a rash of violence has prompted school lockdowns and fear among residents.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department report that Derrick Guice, 20, is accused of driving the vehicle that was involved with a shooting that happened Thursday, Nov. 3 at roughly 9:49 a.m. on Nebraska Street. No one was injured.

"...uniform patrol officers were in the area of 1900 Nebraska Street when they heard approximately 37 shots fired in the area," states the probable cause report.

The victim claims that two men fired the shots. Guice is accused of driving the getaway vehicle.

"[Guice] drove the vehicle away after the shooters stopped firing on the victim," states the report.

The neighborhood where the shooting occurred has been the center of violence that began shortly after midnight Wednesday morning. The first shooting incident ended with the death 18-year-old Keondrea Ricks.

Later that same day, a man was transported after he was shot in the neck on Kentucky Street. The victim fled the area in a vehicle and stopped to call for help around the LSU Lakes.

Investigators were called out to Nebraska Street yet again Thursday morning. Shots were fired, but no one was injured.

The shootings prompted lockdowns of three nearby schools. Residents in the area say they are fed up with the violence.

"We are living in danger," one resident said. "This street ain't never been like this."

"These days, parents need to teach their children how to love one another and value life. So many children are being taken away from their family members and I feel like that’s sad," another resident added.

While Baton Rouge Police have not said that the three shootings are related. At this time Guice is only charged in connection to the third incident.

Court records indicate that Guice is currently out on bond for a charge of attempted burglary of an inhabited dwelling and resisting an officer. He was arrested for that charge in February 2016. Additionally, he was arrested in 2015 for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Guice was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for principal to attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

If you know anything that could help investigators solve any of these cases, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

