Residents fed up with string of shootings near Nebraska Street

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the third shooting in two days near Nebraska Street. The recent rash of violence has people living in the area scared and fed up with the situation.

Residents said enough is enough after shots rang out for the third time in two days in their community.

"We are living in danger," one resident said. "This street ain't never been like this."

"These days, parents need to teach their children how to love one another and value life. So many children are being taken away from their family members and I feel like that’s sad," another resident added.

Police investigating shots fired Thursday morning was the latest in a string of shootings in the area over the past few days, including one that left an 18-year-old dead.

The teen was found on Nebraska Street after being shot to death around midnight Wednesday, then around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, a man was shot in the neck on Kentucky Street, just a few blocks away from the spot where the fatal shooting happened.

The victim left the area in a car and then parked around the LSU Lakes to call for help.

While Baton Rouge Police have not said that the three shootings are related, they do believe they are associated and residents living in the area have been left feeling uneasy.

"I live on this street and this is about the worst street to live on," another resident admitted. "You say living in hell? This is hell right here."

"I ain't gone say living in hell, but I tell you one thing, black on black crime needs to stop," added another resident.

While the residents did not want to be identified out of fear, they say they had to speak up. One even said every time she hears about another shooting, her mind immediately goes to her children.

"I think about my boys that got to grow up here. I'm afraid for them and I pray and ask the Lord to keep his hands over me and my children and cover our body in the name of Jesus,” she added.

Police do not have a suspect in this most recent shooting. Anyone with information that can help is urged to call Crimestoppers at (225) 344-7867.

