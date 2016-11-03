Police search for hit-and-run driver who seriously injured bicyclist

Police need your help to find the driver who struck a bicyclist and fled the scene.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened Wednesday, Nov. 2 shortly before noon. Investigators say the bicyclist was riding on the shoulder in the 4500 block of Florida Street when he was hit by a vehicle.

The 56-year-old victim was transported to the hospital by EMS. Officials say he was seriously injured and witnesses described the bike as being "mangled."

Police are searching for a red Chevrolet El Camino with gold or yellow racing stripes.

If you know anything about this incident or the possible identity of the driver, please call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867, or the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225) 389-3877.

