Crime Stoppers: Fugitive with handful of charges now wanted for choking woman

A Baton Rouge man is accused of choking and beating a woman, but deputies say that's only one of five additional warrants he has for his arrest.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers needs your help to find Jeremy Tennart, 25. He's facing charges for domestic abuse battery with strangulation, simple criminal damage to property, false imprisonment and resisting an officer.

The latest incident happened on May 9, 2016. Tennart is accused of choking the victim during an argument. He is also accused of hitting her several times in the face.

Officials say the victim escaped and called for help. That's when Tennart allegedly fled.

Court records indicate that Tennart has warrants for failing to appear in court for aggravated burglary, burglary of an inhabited dwelling with two or more prior convictions, simple battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and Family Court.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.