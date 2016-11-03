Community conversation about policing issues to be held Thursday night

A community conversation will be held Thursday evening to discuss issues related to policing in Baton Rouge.

Officials are hosting the meeting to discuss community policing, police accountability, body cameras, police civil service rules as well as training, recruitment, retention, residency requirements, and pay incentives.

“This is an opportunity to enhance community relations and develop more resources as we strive to continue to improve community policing,” said Mayor Holden. “We welcome the public’s input on these very important topics.”

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Raising Cane's River Center in Exhibition Hall meeting room 9.

The event is free and open to the public, but participants are encouraged to register at https://ebrcommunityconversation.eventbrite.com.

For more information, call (225) 389-3100.

