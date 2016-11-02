Case moves forward against man accused of raping special needs teen

It took nearly a year, but the case against a man accused of raping a special needs woman will finally move forward.

"This was a complex case," said 19th Judicial District Attorney Hillar Moore III. "The victim suffers from a mental disability, which added to the time to bring this matter to the grand jury. We also had to reach out to other states for records and information that were relevant to this investigation."

The case against Ron Monroe was presented to a grand jury in Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon and they returned with an indictment for first-degree rape.

Without the indictment, the case was in limbo. With the decision of the grand jury, the case can continue and eventually be brought to trial.

Monroe, a 50-year-old resident from Walker, is accused of raping the young woman on October 30, 2015. Records indicate that the 19-year-old woman was living in the home where Monroe was working to complete repairs.

Monroe was arrested roughly two weeks after the incident and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was released on bond shortly thereafter.

