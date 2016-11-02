Deputies searching for work release inmate

Deputies are searching for a work release inmate who is now considered to be a fugitive after not returning to the prison.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Michael Gambino, 51, is wanted for failing to return after his work release assignment ended Tuesday evening.

Officials say Gambino's assignment is located in the O'neal Lane area.

Gambino is serving time for a burglary conviction in New Orleans and an arson conviction from St. Tammany.

Gambino is a white male, approximately 5’10”, 170 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

If you know anything regarding his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

