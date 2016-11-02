Police investigating shooting victim transported from LSU Lakes

A shooting victim is in stable condition at a local hospital after he was found in a vehicle at the LSU Lakes.

The victim called for help after he was shot in the neck around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Investigators believe the man was shot while he was in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street, but he managed to get away in a vehicle. He was found in the area of May and East Lakeshore Drive.

This shooting happened in the same neighborhood where an 18-year-old was found shot to death roughly 9 hours earlier.

Investigators believe the victim was targeted and this was not a random shooting.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has several in the area blocked as they question witnesses and search for evidence. A dive team searching for possible evidence in the lake.

Three nearby schools were briefly placed on lockdown, but police do not believe they were ever in any danger. The area where the victim was found is a popular spot for pedestrians. Some we spoke to were shocked.

"You don't know if you're safe or not," sad Cathy Coates. "We all feel safe walking around here. This is Baton Rouge. This is where we live. We think of it especially this area, as a safe part of town."

Others seemed somewhat indifferent.

"I hardly think anyone on the lakes was in danger," said Kathryn Grigsby, a lifelong Baton Rouge resident who walks around the LSU Lakes daily.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

