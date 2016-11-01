Duck and Andouille Gumbo

In a 2-gallon stockpot over medium-high heat, combine duck halves, andouille and water. Bring to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer and cook until wood ducks are tender, 30–45 minutes. Remove ducks and andouille from pot and reserve 3 quarts stock. When duck has cooled, remove meat from bones and set aside. In a large Dutch oven, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add flour and, using a wire whisk, stir constantly until a dark brown roux is achieved. Add onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add duck and andouille, blending well into the vegetable mixture. Add reserved stock, one ladle at a time, stirring constantly until a soup-like consistency is achieved. Bring mixture to a rolling boil then reduce to simmer and cook for 45 minutes. During the cooking process, season the gumbo at 20 minute intervals, using salt, pepper, granulated garlic, Creole seasoning and hot sauce. Add green onions and parsley, blending well into gumbo. Cook 5 additional minutes. Serve gumbo over steamed white rice.