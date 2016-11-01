Former Angola guard pleads guilty for part in beating cover-up

A former correctional officer at Louisiana State Prison at Angola pleaded guilty in federal court to covering up the beating of a handcuffed-and-shackled inmate while he was being held in solitary confinement.

Scotty Kennedy entered the guilty plea on Tuesday, Nov. 1. A sentencing date has not been set, but he could face up to 10 years in prison for deprivation of rights under color of law, five years for conspiracy to obstruct justice, and up to $250,000 in fines for each count.

According to documents, Kennedy is one of three guards accused of being involved with the incident, which happened in January 2014.

Although Kennedy did not participate in the beating, he did plead guilty to plotting with the guards who did commit the assault to cover it up. The cover-up included a false story written into prison records and tampering with witnesses and physical evidence.

The two additional guards involved in the case are not identified by name in court records. The report does not that both had prior complaints against them.

