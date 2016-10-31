RELATED STORIES: Man accused of murder-for-hire plot against ex-wife

Hamid Ghassemi, a Baton Rouge businessman, is accused of hiring men to murder his ex-wife Taherah Ghassemi who was reported missing on April 11, 2015. Her vehicle was found on fire the next day and her body was found buried in a wooded area in St. Helena Parish on May 16, 2015.

Hamed Ghassemi, Taherah's son, was imprisoned in Iran while trying to bury his mother.

