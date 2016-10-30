Late night shooting leaves man wounded with brother by his side

A Baton Rouge man is in custody after allegedly shooting a man in the shoulder after an apparent carjacking.

Aaron Batiste, 24, of Baton Rouge is in custody after the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting shortly after midnight on October 26. Upon arrival on Cletus Dr., officers located the shooting victim, who was suffering from shots to the left shoulder and right knee.

According to Captain Joshua Brogan with BRPD, there were multiple witnesses to the shooting, including the victim’s brother. The brother, along with another independent, identified Batiste to police, along with another man, as the shooters. He told police the two men approached him and his brother allegedly demanding keys to a vehicle.

While the victim and his brother were looking for the keys, shots were fired and the victim was struck. According to police reports, the victims say a revolver and semi-automatic weapon was used and that approximately six shots were fired at the brothers.

After interviews, the victim’s brother said he has known Batiste and his brother for six months. The victim, however, did not know any of the men involved.

Batiste was arrested and booked on Saturday, October 29, by BRPD on charges of attempted second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. He is currently being held on a $60,000 bond.

