Flooded comic book store owner relocates, opens for business

A comic book store owner who lost nearly everything in the August flood vowed to reopen his business. Now he is making good on that promise by reopening the shop in a different location.

Eddie Kay, owner of Southeast Cards and Comics, is back in business after relocating his flood-damaged store from Range Ave. in Denham Springs to the Government Village Shopping Center on Government St. in Baton Rouge. He has been looking forward to reopening for about three months.

"We were able to get open and get started and actually be able to make a decent presentation for this day, so yeah we're excited about that," he said.

Kay said business is booming since he opened the new store about two weeks ago and dozens of people have been pouring through the doors.

"When it flooded, we saw the photos and we were devastated because we're big comic fans and we're avid collectors and it's great to see him open,” Amanda Thomas said.

She and her husband, Luke Thomas, are no strangers to the business. They visited the store many times with their 10-year-old son. Now all three of them have crossed parish lines to visit the Baton Rouge location. They say it is more than just the comics that keeps them coming back. Both agree it is the experience that Kay creates.

"He's not afraid to get out there and dig through some stuff with you and he kind of, you know, just treats everybody like he really cares about your business and you know he's a good guy,” Luke added.

"The loyalty that they show is just great,” Kay said. “It's just phenomenal and you can't put a price on that."

Kay said the path to get to this point has not been easy. Out of the 90 boxes of comics that made up the entire stock at his old place, he was only able to save about five boxes. The rest of his current inventory was donated by friends, family, and customers, something he said helped get him back on his feet. Kay said getting the donations means that people are really invested in his success.

"It also shows that people do care, you know. We lost everything,” he added.

While he has had to downgrade from a cash register to a calculator and as the store slowly returns to what it once was, he is just thankful to be back open and excited about the next chapter for his business.

Kay said he looks forward to expanding and opening more locations in the near future.

RELATED: Denham Springs comic book store owner swears to reopen flooded store

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.