Theatre Baton Rouge kicking off the holidays off with A Christmas Carol

Theatre Baton Rouge hopes to continue holiday traditions while adding a new spirit with it's production of A Christmas Carol.

TBR invites the public to capture the magic and joy of the Christmas season as the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future lead miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on, what they describe as, a powerful journey of transformation and redemption.

The Louisiana theatre production company introduces Bill Corcoran as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, leading a cast full of new and familiar faces to round out to the amazingly talented ensemble.

A Christmas Carol will run from December 8 until 19. Performances will be Thursday through Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. An ASL interpreted performance will be on Sunday, December 19.

Individual tickets are $25; student tickets are $20, and groups of ten or more are $20 each. Tickets are on sale now! To purchase tickets or for more information, please contact the box office at (225) 924-6496 or visit their website: theatrebr.org.

