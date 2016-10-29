Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group to start Baton Rouge Navy Week with a bang

The U.S. Navy will perform a training exercise with local law enforcement to kick off Navy Week.

U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two (EODGRU2) Personnel and the Baton Rouge Police Department will stage a “Hollywood” explosion as part of a joint training exercise on the first day of Baton Rouge Navy Week.

Navy weeks are events held throughout the United States to help raise public awareness of the U.S. Navy in areas that are not typically exposed to a large naval presence.

Baton Rouge Navy Week will take place from October 31 until November 6. The training exercise starts at 9 a.m. at Joint Firearms Training Facility located at 999 West Irene Road in Zachary.

Navy Operators involved include Senior Chief (EOD) Tim Bray, Chief (ND) Justin Stehr, Petty Officier 1st Class (EOD) Evan Dean, and Petty Officer 3rd Class (ND) Darren Hauk. Sgt. Scott Bowman will represent the Baton Rouge Police Department.

For more information on public Navy Week events, visit their website.

