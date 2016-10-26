Man shot in head crashes car during getaway

A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the head, then involved in a car crash when he was attempting to flee from the scene of the shooting.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident happened at roughly 7:15 a.m. Officials say the shooting happened on Breckenridge.

Investigators learned the victim was involved in a dispute with the shooter. During the dispute, the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and started shooting at the victim’s vehicle. The victim was struck once in the head, but managed to get away in his vehicle.

While fleeing, the victim was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle. That happened on Hollywood Street near the interstate.

Police were called to the scene of the crash and the victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe they have identified the suspect, but have not released his name at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.