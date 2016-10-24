Baton Rouge branch of national women's organization host Mayoral and Metro Council Forum

As the election quickly approaches a Baton Rouge women’s equality group will host a mayoral forum, as well as, a forum for District 5 Metro Council.

The East Baton Rouge Branch of the National Association of University Women (EBR-NAUW) will host a public candidate’s forum which includes Baton Rouge Mayoral Candidates and Metropolitan Council District 5 Candidates.

There are four candidates running for the Metro Council District Five seat: Ms. Erika Green, the incumbent, Ms. Linda Dewey, Mr. Daniel Banguel, and Mr. Joe Dorsey.

The forum is free and open to the public. Candidates will have the opportunity to introduce themselves, share aspects of their platforms, and take questions from the audience.

Representatives of the EBR-NAUW state that it is a nonpartisan organization that does not endorse or support any particular candidate but says it remains committed to serving as a source of information for the general public .



The primary election will be November 8, with early voting available October 25 - November 1, 2016.

The forum will be held on Tuesday, October 25, at 6:30 p.m. at the Greater Beech Grove Baptist Church, located at 5352 Ford Street. For more information, contact Carla Powell at (225) 620-7274 or via email at ebr.nauw@gmail.com.

