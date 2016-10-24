Ponchatoula man wanted for allegedlly fatally shooting ex-wife in the head

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office is currently looking for a suspect in a murder case.

On Sunday morning, authorities responded to a call of a shooting in Hammond. The caller stated there was a body lying lifeless in the neighbor’s front yard.

When deputies arrived, they found the body of 50 year old Linda Williams lying in front of her residence. According to witness statements to police, Williams’ ex-husband, 53-year-old Jerry Williams, Jr. of Ponchatoula was seen fleeing the scene in a red Mustang.

According to Sheriff Daniel Edwards, authorities suspect Williams approached his ex-wife as she was attempting to leave her home.

Linda Williams was shot one time in the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jerry Williams Jr. is currently wanted for Second Degree Murder.

TPSO detectives have recovered the red Mustang that Williams was allegedly driving as he fled the scene. At this time, his current means of travel is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jerry Williams, Jr, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

