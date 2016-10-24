Autistic teen chef launches first cookbook

An autistic teen chef and YouTube host is launching his first cookbook this fall.

15-year-old Chase Bailey, host of his own YouTube cooking show “Chase ‘N Yur Face”, is set to release his first cookbook with the aim of celebrating life and raising money for autism.

The book, The Official Chase ‘N Yur Face Cookbook, features over 75 recipes Bailey has developed, all accompanied by mouthwatering photos, fun facts, and anecdotes.

Bailey plans to use proceeds from the book to set up his own foundation, the Chase Yur Dreams Foundation, aiming to assisting people with autism work towards their dream of living independently.

Bailey even received an endorsement from Chef Mario Batali, host of ABC’s The Chew, which Bailey once appear on as a guest.

Bailey’s mother, Mary, says her son had serious food aversions growing up, something common among people diagnosed with autism. According to her, he would only eat five different foods until one day he was drawn to TV cooking programs. “Long story short, food became his world—he started overcoming his aversions and even started trying exotic foods. He also decided he wanted to be a chef and have his own cooking show,” Bailey’s mother says.

Bailey’s YouTube show began with Mary filming him cooking at home. After successful reactions from viewers, Bailey began to inviting chefs and other foodies as guests including Roy Choi, Becky Reams, and Fuschia Sumner, among other stars who shared recipes with him on the show.

Bailey was asked to be a guest speaker and chef at the 2015 Autism Speaks Los Angeles Celebrity Chef Gala, as well as, guest appearances on The Chew and the Meredith Vieira Show.

Chase was then asked to be a guest speaker and chef at the 2015 Autism Speaks Los Angeles Celebrity Chef Gala, followed by appearances on The Chew with Mario Batali, and the Meredith Vieira Show. He has also been featured on GE’s YouTube channel as a guest chef.

The Official Chase ‘N Yur Face Cookbook goes on sale November 10 in bookstores across the country including Amazon and Barnes and Noble online markets. The cookbook will cost $24.95. For more information about Chase, his cookbook, and his foundation visit www.chaseyurface.com.

