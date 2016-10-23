Charleston, SC boy hand delivers donations to Livingston Parish flood victim

Whitney Milton Comeaux shared with WAFB a picture of her son, 8-year-old Ethan, reacting to what he saw in his bedroom after flooding ravaged his home in Colyell. (Photo source: Whitney Milton Comeaux)

An 8-year-old boy and his mom from Charleston, South Carolina visited Livingston Parish Sunday, October 23 to donate items they’ve been collecting for Ethan Comeaux for about two months.

Kameron Smalls and his mom made the 12-hour drive from Charleston to hand deliver about $4,000 and a car full of donations, items the 8-year-old has been collecting for Comeaux and his family since the August flooding.

"It's not every day that a kid wants to help and your mama's raising you right," said Whitney Comeaux, Ethan's mother.

Comeaux snapped a picture of her son that showed him devastated at the damage left behind in his room after flood waters rose. The photo quickly went viral, captivating thousands, including Smalls, who lives more than 800 miles away.

"I thought to myself, if I was Ethan and I got affected by the flood I'd be sad, so I immediately wanted to help them,” Smalls said.

Smalls went straight to his church to ask for help.

"Like that day, they raised over almost 200 dollars,” said Krystal Levine, Smalls’ mother.

The giving did not stop there. Levine said the 8-year-old became dedicated to helping and getting others to join in.

"His follow through was so strong. He made sure that he had people backing him,” Levine added. “He got the Mount Pleasant Police Department, our local churches, our community, family, and friends. He made sure everybody was involved."

Surrounded by the mountain of donations, the Comeaux family said the generosity is overwhelming.

"I got toys, stuffed animals, and blankets," said Ethan. "There are still good people out there,” Whitney added. “These are amazing people and they're raising a fine young man."

When asked why he did it all, Smalls’ answer was nothing short of amazing. "I did it because when you do good things it makes you feel good and when you do things for others, God will bless you,” Smalls said.

The police officers who made the trip with Smalls and his family say the 8-year-old is an inspiration.

"There's something special about that kid. It's just sometimes you just see people and there's just something different. He's got it," said officer William Martin with the Mount Pleasant Police Department. "It's refreshing to see that you know,” added officer Matt Kinard. “So it's been incredible. The whole thing has."

It is safe to say Comeaux and Smalls have become fast friends.



WAFB's Scottie Hunter asked of Smalls how long he thinks he and Ethan will be friends. "About 10 years," responded Smalls. “Maybe more.”

"Forever,” Comeaux added.

Kameron and his family immediately got back on the road for the trip back home. The Comeauxs are already planning to visit their new South Carolina friends very soon.

