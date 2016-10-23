Author to discuss her book on LSU's marching band history

A former dean of Libraries at LSU has completed a book detailing the illustrious LSU Marching Band.

The Golden Band from Tigerland: A History of LSU’s Marching Band highlights the band’s world renowned commitment to excellence throughout the years, as well as recent triumphs, all captured in 150 beautiful photographs.

The author, Faye Phillips, will discuss the history of those traditions from her new book. The event is free and open to the community and will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30 at the Main Library at Goodwood.

The book’s co-author, Tom Contine´, an alumnus of the LSU Marching Band, has a distinguished career in education and professional development.

According to the book’s synopsis, well over a century has passed since two cadets of the Ole War Skule decided to create a brass band for their university, beginning a tradition that continues today.

This illustrated history of LSU’s beloved marching band moves from military inspiration to the directorships of Castro Carazo, William F. Swor, and Frank B. Wickes, to the first female drum major, Kristie Smith, in 1999.

For more information about the book, Phillips can be reached at 225-252-4554 or vfphillipsco@gmail.com. Kathy Rome can help with questions about the book program at 225-231-3752.

